April 17 (UPI) -- Quebec residents have snapped photos of a mysterious pony with pink hair that has been spotted wandering loose on a Montreal island.

Gilles Bouchard said he first spotted the white pony or mini horse with a pink-colored mane Sunday night on Ile Sainte-Helene and a Facebook page he created for the equine, Sauvons le mini-cheval, has since received reports and photos from multiple subsequent sightings.

Bouchard said he and other witnesses don't know where the pony came from or whether it remains on the loose.

Societe du Parc Jean Drapeau, which overseas all functions on Ile Saint-Helene, said groundskeepers have been instructed to keep an eye out for the animal. A representative said officials are not aware of any sanctioned activities that would have involved the small equine.