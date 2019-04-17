A Missouri couple discovered a long-lost Powerball ticket in their glove compartment and quickly realized it was a $50,000 winner one day from expiring. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- A Missouri couple found a lottery ticket in their glove compartment and discovered it was a $50,000 winner just one day before it would have expired.

Joseph "Randy" Moore of St. Peters told Missouri Lottery officials his wife, Karen, stopped for a tea on her way to work and discovered a few forgotten Powerball tickets in the glove compartment of her vehicle.

"She took them inside to have them scanned, and she texted me a picture of one asking if I knew what 'Claim At Lottery' meant," Moore said. "I told her that it must be worth more than $600 if we have to go to an office."

Moore said he looked up the numbers from the Oct. 6, 2018, Powerball drawing and discovered the ticket matched four of the five drawn numbers, 1-22-27-53-67, and the Powerball number, 15.

"I had to search online for how much that prize was," Moore said. "When I saw $50,000, I just stared at the screen in disbelief. I couldn't believe it."

Moore took the ticket to lottery headquarters just one day shy of the 180-day expiration date.

"I started doing the math, and I kept coming up with 179. This was the 179th day," Moore said. "I walked in here and said, 'Please tell me this is still good.'"

Moore said he and his wife are considering using their $50,000 prize to take a vacation.