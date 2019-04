April 17 (UPI) -- A wild kangaroo crashed a photo shoot in Australia, sending bikini-clad models running and jumping into a pool to escape the marsupial.

Candy Shop Mansion in Helensvale, Queensland, shared video of several models running to escape the "kangaroo attack" outside the building during a photo shoot.

The video shows one model jumping into a pool to escape the marsupial, while another hops a fence to safety.

No injuries were reported during the incident.