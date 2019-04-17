April 17 (UPI) -- An Arkansas woman known as "Granny Hulk" broke a world record for deadlifting just three months shy of her 70th birthday.

Sharie Mobley, who will be 70 in July, broke a world record for deadlift in her class and division when she hoisted 305 pounds.

The 123-pound grandmother, who started lifting at the age of 60 to offset osteoporosis, said she sees age as a mindset. She said her goal is to break more records.

"It's my motivation. It's what keeps me going. To sit at home, I couldn't do it," Mobley told KARK-TV.