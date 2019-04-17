April 17 (UPI) -- A Washington state woman is asking neighbors to keep an eye out for her unusual pet: an African serval cat named Tango.

Salan Weier said Tango, an African serval cat, escaped from her Gig Harbor home Sunday morning and has since been spotted near the local YMCA and the Heron's Key retirement home.

Weier said Tango is declawed and submissive to people.

"More than likely, he's going to run away from everybody. He's afraid of everything," Weier told KING-TV. "He's used to dogs, so dogs don't bother him. He's not gonna harm a dog."

Weier said the 6-year-old cat can sprint at speeds of up to 40 mph.

Gig Harbor police said they are helping search for the cat.