Animal rescuers and firefighters responded to a home in England where a cat became stuck between two walls. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Animal rescuers and firefighters responded to a home in England where a cat became stuck between two walls. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

April 17 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters responded to a British home to rescue a cat that became stuck between a brick wall and an extension.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said collection officer Nick Jonas responded to the Grays, Essex, home on a report of meowing noises coming from a wall, and he discovered the cat was stuck in a 6-inch gap between two walls.

Jonas enlisted the help of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, which sent a crew to knock down a wall and free the cat.

"Cats are naturally inquisitive creatures, so we do get all sorts of calls where they have gotten into trouble," Jonas said. "We are very grateful the local fire service were available to assist us on this occasion as they have access to the tools needed for this job."

Jonas said the RSPCA was able to find the cat's owner and reunite them.