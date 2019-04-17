April 17 (UPI) -- A videographer taking behind-the-scenes footage at a Montana bull riding event captured video of an escaped bull being wrangled by handlers.

Brandon Sullivan, a videographer for MTN Sports, was filming for an athlete of the week segment behind-the-scenes at the PBR Billings Invitational when a bull got loose in the parking lot.

Sullivan filmed as the bull ran loose in the lot and the camera man barricaded himself in one of the chutes to film the action as the bull was chased.

The handlers were able to capture the bull before it caused any damage or injuries.