April 16 (UPI) -- Stormy weather left a pontoon beat stranded on the edge of a North Carolina dam, and emergency officials said conditions are preventing them from removing it.

The Town of Columbus Fire Department posted drone photos to Facebook showing the unoccupied pontoon boat partially hanging over the edge of the Turner Shoals Dam on Lake Adger.

Polk County Emergency Management/Fire Marshal said the boat was not occupied when stormy weather carried it to the edge of the dam Sunday night.

Officials said the current lake level and windy conditions are preventing them from attempting to remove the boat, but they are monitoring conditions and plan to address the situation as soon as possible.