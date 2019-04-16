Troopers rescue loose dog on Phoenix freeway

UPDATE: The suspect has been apprehended. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/vXUsBAQMMA

April 16 (UPI) -- A wandering dog caused traffic headaches on a Phoenix highway when it took a run through the roadway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the "wily pooch" led Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers on a foot chase Monday through traffic on Interstate 10, near the 67th Avenue exit.

Police said they received several calls from concerned drivers about the loose dog on the highway and the canine was found wandering in the westbound lanes.

The dog was captured with help from bystanders and turned over to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

"The suspect has been apprehended," Arizona DOT tweeted with a photo of the dog being led away by troopers.