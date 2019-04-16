April 16 (UPI) -- Police in the Netherlands said it took about 10 officers to round up a pair of wallabies that escaped from a zoo.

The Limburg Police said officers responded to a report of a kangaroo hopping on the Kerkradersteenweg highway in Kerkrade early Monday and they arrived to find the animal was a wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo.

The wallaby, which was determined to have escaped from the Mondo Verde theme park and zoo in Landgraaf, about 2 1/2 miles away, led about 10 officers on a chase.

"In the end, we managed to close in and catch the wallaby," police said in a Facebook post.

Police received reports just moments later of a second wallaby on the loose.

The night shift officers passed the second wallaby off onto the morning shift, which was able to capture it and return both marsupials safely to the zoo.