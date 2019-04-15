Snake goes surfing on windshield of moving car

April 15 (UPI) -- An Australian family shared video of their unusual encounter with a snake that slithered out from under the hood of their car while they were driving.

The filmer said their family was headed to a Queensland airport when the snake appeared from under the hood and slithered onto the windshield.

"We were on a range so was hard to pull over at first. Eventually pulled over and some police were passing so they were flagged over to help me," the filmer wrote.

The person said the snake fled back under the hood and police were unable to locate it inside the car's engine compartment.

"We think it snuck out while we were talking," the filmer wrote.