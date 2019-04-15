A South Carolina man who won a $100,000 lottery jackpot said he has been using the same combination of numbers for more than 20 years. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said his $100,000 lottery jackpot came at the end of more than 20 years of playing drawing games with the same set of numbers.

The Beaufort man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he played his usual numbers in the April 7 Palmetto Cash 5 drawing, which earned him a $100,000 prize.

The man said he has his numbers, 2-5-17-26-27, memorized.

"I didn't even need my ticket to know that I'd won," the man said of when he checked the results.

"I've had those numbers for more than 20 years," he said. "That's a long time."

The winner said he plans to keep using the numbers, which are a combination of family birthdays and his wedding anniversary.