April 15 (UPI) -- Tech company HP showed off a musical new creation at a German industry fair: A 3D printed saxophone.

A video from the conference in Hannover shows the 3D-printed musical instrument being used to play music with the aid of a digital system.

The instrument includes the same valves as a traditional sax, but the music itself comes from a digital system connected by cables.

HP said the 3D-printed saxophone is expected to be available for sale at the end of May.