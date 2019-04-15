Dog found swimming 136 miles from shore

April 15 (UPI) -- Workers on an oil rig in the Gulf of Thailand said they rescued a dog found stranded in the water 136 miles from shore.

The oil rig workers said they spotted the dog struggling in the water and called out to her, causing her to swim up to the equipment.

The workers plucked the dog out of the water and sheltered her for two days until passage could be arranged on a vessel bound for Songkhla, Thailand.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian Sunday.

One of the oil rig workers said he hopes to adopt the dog if she isn't claimed by her owner. The workers said they do not know whether the canine fell overboard from a boat.