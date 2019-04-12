Drum circle sets Guinness record with 77 nationalities represented

April 12 (UPI) -- An Australian city gathered 77 people from different countries to set a Guinness World Record for most nationalities in a drum circle.

The City of Stirling organized the Harmony Day drum circle at The Square in Mirrabooka, with the 77 participants being invited to dress in the traditional clothing of their home countries while playing African drums.

The drumming was led by Akwaaba, a professional African percussion group.

"This really showed how diverse Western Australia is! When people come to this country, they bring a lot of positive culture and influence with them, Stirling Mayor Mark Irwin said.