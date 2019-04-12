Arby's is offering tips to Hawaii for only $6 -- the winning buyers will only spend 6 hours in the state. Image courtesy of Arby's

April 12 (UPI) -- Fast food chain Arby's is promoting its new sandwich by selling 24-hour trips to Hawaii for only $6.

The restaurant chain said the $6 Hawaiian Getaway promotion will choose 10 people who will be offered the brief vacations for only $6.

The trip will include a first-class flight to Honolulu, a tasting of all three new King's Hawaiian sandwiches, and a first-class flight home.

The entire trip is advertised as lasting for 24 hours, with only about 6 hours spent on the island.

The tickets go on sale at noon Friday and the promotion ends April 15. Only 10 purchasers were be chosen for the trip, Arby's said.

"No volcanoes. No pineapple farms. Just you, sweet buns, tender meats, and a Hawaiian paradise to eat them in," the eatery's website states.