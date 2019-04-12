April 12 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said they were called to a home in the early hours Friday to remove an unwanted visitor -- an alligator on the screen porch.

The Fort Myers Police Department said officers responded about 2 a.m. Friday to a report of an 8-foot alligator that had ripped through a lanai screen and settled in to relax on the back porch.

The department said officers assisted Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel in capturing the reptile.

Police shared a photo of Officers Hernandez, Beiner, Martins and King posing with the apprehended gator.

Officials said the alligator would be relocated.