Opulent perfume bottle breaks three world records

April 11 (UPI) -- A Dubai company unveiled a perfume bottle with more than 3,500 inset diamonds and three Guinness World Record titles.

Guinness confirmed the bottle for Shumukh, a unisex fragrance made by Spirit of Dubai Parfums, is a world record holder for most diamonds set on a perfume bottle, with 3,571 of the gems on the bottle.

The perfume is also the world's most expensive fragrance, with a price tag of $1.295 million per bottle.

The bottle sits in a wheeled pedestal with a remote control that adjusts the height and direction of the spray, making it the world's tallest commercially available remote-controlled fragrance spray bottle at a total height of 6 feet, 5.6 inches.