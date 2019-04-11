Police in New York state said a woman who lost control of her car and crashed at the side of the road told police she panicked when she spotted a spider inside the vehicle. Photo by Town of Cairo Police Department/Facebook

April 11 (UPI) -- Police in New York state said a driver offered an explanation for what caused her to lose control of her car -- there was a spider inside.

The Cairo Police Department said officers responded along with personnel from Cairo Fire, Cairo Ambulance, Greene County Medics and the Greene County Sheriff's Office when a vehicle left the road on Silver Spur Road and crashed.

The driver, who suffered a leg injury, told police she lost control of the vehicle when she spotted a spider close to her.

"We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place. Lives depend on it," the department said.