Mars Wrigley offering candy-tasting paid internship

Mars Wrigley Confectionery announced the return of the "World's Sweetest Internship," an 8-12 week paid position with duties including taste testing new candy flavors. Photo courtesy of Mars Wrigley Confectionery

Mars Wrigley Confectionery announced the return of the "World's Sweetest Internship," an 8-12 week paid position with duties including taste testing new candy flavors. Photo courtesy of Mars Wrigley Confectionery

April 11 (UPI) -- Mars Wrigley Confectionery announced it is offering a paid internship for someone willing to taste test new candy flavors in Chicago.

The candy maker, which offered a similar "World's Sweetest Internship" position last year, said this year's winning candidate will also be responsible for organizing public events and activities on behalf of the company.

The 8-12 week Chicago-based internship, which the company says will be "fully paid," carries duties including taste testing new candy flavors, creating a personalized chewing gum flavor, visiting various Mars Wrigley facilities across the county and documenting their experience with the company on social media.

The benefits include "a signing bonus of one year's worth of candy."

The company said an ideal candidate should be at least 21 years old, be "someone who isn't afraid to ring every doorbell in every neighborhood on Halloween," be "passionate" about the city of Chicago and "prove they can keep a potted peppermint plant alive for at least eight weeks."