A Missouri man won a $100,000 jackpot from a lottery ticket given to him by a friend from work. Photo courtesy of the Missouri Lottery

April 11 (UPI) -- A Missouri man said a friend from work gifted him a few scratch-off lottery tickets and he ended up winning a $100,000 jackpot.

Michael Sharp of Springfield told Missouri Lottery officials he and his work colleague are close friends who "stick together and encourage each other," and the other man decided to show his friendship with a gift of Missouri Lottery Scratchers.

Sharp said he struck the jackpot on a $100,000 Taxes Paid ticket.

"I started to scratch them off and had to call him over there to make sure I was reading it right," Sharp said.

He said his friend confirmed the win and hugged him.

"I called my wife, and I don't know what she thinks," Sharpe said. "I don't think it has sunk in yet. We've got things we can really use it on, like our son's education and paying off debt. It takes a huge weight off."