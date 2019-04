April 11 (UPI) -- Security cameras were recording at a California skate park when a dust devil swept through the area and twirled a person caught in the whirlwind.

The video shows the dust devil swirling through Alan Witt Park in Fairfield, causing damage to at least one park building's roof.

A man gets briefly caught in the whirlwind and is spun around, but not lifted off the ground.

The city of Fairfield said no one was injured.