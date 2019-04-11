April 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan petting zoo's camel is a viral star after the facility posted a video of the exotic animal visiting a local PetSmart store.

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo in New Era posted a video to Facebook showing handlers taking Jeffrey the Arabian camel for a tour of the PetSmart store in Muskegon.

The video shows customers reacting with surprise and amusement as the camel wanders through the store, despite not being on the list of officially allowed animals at PetSmart stores.

A Texas man made headlines last month when he took his 1,600-pound African watusi steer to his local Petco store.