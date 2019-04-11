African serval cat wandering loose in Virginia

April 11 (UPI) -- Police in Virginia said they are trying to capture an African serval cat seen wandering loose in a residential area.

Virginia Beach Animal Control said the search was launched Wednesday after the exotic cat was spotted about 8:15 a.m. in Virginia Beach, but the animal had disappeared by the time officers arrived on the scene.

Animal control officials said they were able to locate the owner of the animal, which is named Rocky, and discovered the serval has been on the loose since October.

The cat is wearing a GPS tracking collar, but the battery died months ago, officials said.

Officers said Rocky is used to being around people, children and dogs, but has been known to hunt small mammals and birds, including domestic chickens.

The cat's owner is working together with animal control to attempt to capture Rocky, the agency said.