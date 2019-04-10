A Maryland man won a $20,000 lottery jackpot seven years after collecting a $30,000 prize. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who claimed a $20,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket previously won $30,000 about seven years ago.

The 75-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he bought three $250,000 Rich scratch-offs at Downtown Tobacco last week and decided to buy a fourth ticket when all three failed to yield a prize.

The fourth ticket was found to be a $20,000 winner.

"I just really like scratch-offs," the man said. "I try to get a few every time I'm out."

The man's scratch-off habit has paid off before -- he won $30,000 from a scratch-off ticket in 2012.

The man said he plans to share his winnings with his family and put the rest into savings.