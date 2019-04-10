Man rescues seal from fishing line in Namibia

April 10 (UPI) -- A visitor to a beach in Namibia captured video showing how he tackled a seal to free it from fishing line wrapped around its neck.

Naude Dreyer, a kayaking business owner and volunteer with the Namibian Dolphin Project, said he spotted the seal with a group of the animals in Walvis Bay and decided to remove the fishing line himself.

Dreyer's video shows him tackling the seal and cutting it free from the commercial fishing line before setting it loose.

"This is one of many seals at the colony that is entangled in man-made waste," Dreyer said. "Last year my team and I rescued over 300 animals caught up in rubbish. This particular one was a bit bigger than the usual rescue cases, so I had to be extra careful. She nearly managed to get a bite out of me on my first attempt!"