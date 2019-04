April 10 (UPI) -- A driver on a Paris road drew attention due to his unusual choice of vehicle -- a motorized giant shoe.

The footage, filmed on a narrow Paris street, shows the man making a three-point turn in the giant Nike shoe.

The spectacle draws a crowd of onlookers to gawk at the strange vehicle.

"I was stupefied and laughing, other people were stunned just like me," the filmer wrote.