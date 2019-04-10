Firefighters rescue ferret stuck in 2-story-high pipe

Firefighters were called to a building in England to rescue a ferret trapped in a waste pipe two stories off the ground. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

April 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers were called to a home where a ferret was found stuck in a waste pipe at the top of the two-story building.

RSPCA Inspector Kaye Smith said she was contacted Tuesday by a Bishop Auckland, County Durham, homeowner who had been alerted to the unusual animal's presence by her cat.

"The caller heard scuffling noises when she went in to the bathroom and her cat was going crackers in there. When she went outside, she spotted the ferret's head just peeking out of the waste pipe two-stories up!" Smith said.

"We have no idea how the ferret got there or where she had come from," Smith said. "We were worried about her being so high up and the crows were also very interested in her."

Smith said the ferret, nicknamed Lucky, was rescued by firefighters.

"I contacted the fire brigade for assistance and they very kindly used their ladder and climbed up to retrieve Lucky," she said. "Amazingly, she is perfectly healthy and has no injuries. In fact, she was clean and dry as well which is a bit of a mystery as she was in a waste pipe."

The inspector said officials are searching for the apparent escaped pet's owner.

"She's stayed with me at home overnight and then she will go to a ferret rescue for seven days. If an owner does not come forward in that time she will be rehomed," she said.