Doctors find four bees living under woman's eyelid

Doctors in Taiwan said they found four sweat bees living under a woman's left eyelid and feeding on her tears. Photo by Agricultural Research Service/Wikimedia Commons

April 10 (UPI) -- A Taiwan woman suffering from a swollen eye went to a hospital where doctors found four minuscule bees living under her eyelid.

Hung Chi-ting, the head of the ophthalmology department at Taiwan's Fooyin University Hospital, said he noticed what looked like insect legs under the woman's left eyelid and used a microscope to discover she had sweat bees, also known as halictidae, living next to her eye.

The woman, identified by the surname He, said she thinks the insects blew into her eye while visiting a relative's grave. Sweat bees are known to nest near graves and fallen trees.

Hung said the woman was found to be suffering from bacterial skin infection cellulitis and severe corneal erosion.

The insects were removed and He was treated for her infection and injuries. She is expected to make a full recovery, Hung said.

Doctors said the insects were still alive and apparently survived by feeding on the woman's tears.