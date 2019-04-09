April 9 (UPI) -- Transit officials in New York have blasted the behavior of a man seen loading multiple small trees into a subway car in a viral video.

Twitter user @e_munson posted a video showing a man blocking the doors to the 2 train Sunday night at the 28th Street station in Manhattan while loading multiple small trees into the subway car.

"When your subway car gets turned into the Rainforest Café. Welcome to NYC," the Twitter user wrote.

A Metropolitan Transit Authority representative who viewed the video told WABC-TV that the man's behavior "is not allowed."

The representative said it is against MTA rules to block doorways or impede the movement of other commuters.