April 9 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey said a peacock escaped from its enclosure at a park and has been giving officers the slip.

The Highland Park Police Department said Chester the peacock escaped from Johnson Park's animal haven in Piscataway and wandered down the road to Highland Park.

Police said they renamed the bird "Chester the Terrible" after he managed to evade police attempting to recapture him.

"Chester took off yesterday, you might have seen us chasing it unsuccessfully in the area of Cedar Lane," police said in a Facebook post. "Unfortunately we can't fly. So Chester got the better of us!"

Residents have captured video of the peacock wandering near their homes. Police have warned residents not to try to capture the bird without police help.