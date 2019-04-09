Firefighters hoist horse out of Pennsylvania pool

April 9 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania fire department executed an unusual rescue when firefighters responded to a home where a horse had fallen into a swimming pool.

The Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company's Large Animal Rescue Team and the Lionville Fire Company's High-Angle Rescue Team worked together Monday when the horse fell into a backyard pool in Chester County.

The firefighters were able to put the horse into a large animal sling and sedate the animal to keep him calm during the rescue.

"Once the horse was relaxed the Large Animal and High Angle team went to work to remove the horse from the pool in less than 40 seconds and then safely moved the horse away from the pool area while he came back from his sedation," the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company said.