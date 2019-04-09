Construction vehicle used in ATM theft

April 9 (UPI) -- Security cameras were recording in Northern Ireland when heavy construction equipment was used to rip an ATM out of a wall and drop it into a van.

CCTV video from the Sunday morning incident shows someone driving what police said was a stolen digger to rip an ATM out of the outside wall of a gas station, Dungiven, Derry.

The digger swipes at the wall until the ATM comes lose, then scoops the cash machine into its shovel.

Police said the digger dropped the load into a van with the roof removed and the thieves fled the scene.