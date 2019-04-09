April 9 (UPI) -- A British inventor visited a Royal Navy base to show off his flying "jet suit," which has drawn comparisons to the Marvel hero Iron Man.

Richard Browning, founder and chief pilot of Gravity Industries, held a demonstration for Royal Navy crews at the Yeovilton base, located near the town of Yeovil, England.

Browning suit, dubbed the Daedalus, has earned him the nickname Iron Man, after the character played by Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel films.

The Daedalus is believed to be capable of taking a person 12,000 feet into the air, but browning stayed close to the ground during his demonstration.