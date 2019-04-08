Surfers rescue baby great white shark in South Africa

April 8 (UPI) -- A group of surfers in South Africa rescued a baby great white shark that had become stranded on rocks by large waves.

A video recorded by one of the surfers shows the group putting the shark onto a surfboard and carrying it to another location for safe release.

"My friends and I came out of the water after a morning surf, then we noticed a baby shark struggling by the rocks," the videographer wrote.

"After a few failed attempts to get the shark back out to sea from the rocks, we decided to take the shark to a better location," he said, adding that the shark was able to swim away once they carried it away from the rocks.