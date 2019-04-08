April 8 (UPI) -- A home security camera in Pennsylvania captured the moment a stolen lawn statue was returned to its owner's home with flowers and an apology card.

The West Chester Borough Police Department said the two thieves were recorded returning the lion statue to the owner's yard and leaving some flowers and an apology card on the owner's porch.

The department said the statue was returned hours after police posted a video of the theft.

"Soon after we posted the video of the lion statue being taken from a residence in the Borough, it was returned... with flowers and a card," the department wrote. "We thank everyone who shared the video and to the two fellas, smart move to return the property. The owner is grateful the statue was returned."