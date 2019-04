April 8 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol responded to an unusual call when a pack of alpacas went for a run in Santa Barbara.

The CHP's Santa Barbara station said troopers responded with Santa Barbara County Animal Services on Sunday when the alpacas were spotted running loose in the area.

Troopers said they only had to rope one of the animals and the other two pack animals followed along voluntarily.

The alpacas were safely returned to their home.