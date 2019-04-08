April 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man achieved his seventh Guinness World Records title by putting 13 people inside soap bubbles in 30 seconds.

Langley, a performer with The Soap Bubble Circus, set his first record in 2011, when he broke the record for most paddle balls controlled simultaneously by a person -- seven -- during an appearance on live TV in Italy.

The performer's other records include the longest hanging chain of soap bubbles, at 35, and most people making bubbles with garland wands simultaneously, at 317.