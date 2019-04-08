April 8 (UPI) -- Researchers at the Big Cypress National Preserve shared a photo of a record-breaking 17-foot python that weighed 140 pounds and contained 73 developing eggs.

The researchers said in a post on the preserve's Facebook page that the Burmese python, an invasive species in the Everglades, was the largest ever found in the 729,000-acre Big Cypress.

"Using male pythons with radio transmitters allows the team to track the male to locate breeding females," the post said. "The team not only removes the invasive snakes, but collects data for research, develops new removal tools and learns how the pythons are using the Preserve."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission lists the largest Burmese python on record as measuring more than 18 feet long and weighing in at more than 100 pounds.

The pythons captured by researchers in Florida typically measure between 6 and 10 feet, researchers said.