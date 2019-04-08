Authorities in the Netherlands are asking the public to keep an eye out for an escaped savannah cat, an African serval hybrid similar to the feline pictured. Photo by skeeze/Pixabay.com

April 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in the Netherlands are trying to capture an escaped African serval hybrid cat wandering a residential area.

Regional Animal Ambulance Haarlem said the savannah cat, a hybrid of a serval and a domestic cat, escaped from a home Friday in the Meerwijk neighborhood of Haarlem.

The cat, named Whalhallah, was spotted in a garden Sunday and experts said they are patrolling the area and setting traps in the hopes to capturing the animal uninjured.

Officials said Whalhallah eats a diet of mostly raw meat and could become aggressive toward people he doesn't know.