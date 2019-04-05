Tortoise found wandering loose in Wales woods

Animal rescuers in Wales said a tortoise was rescued after spending at least four days on its own in the woods. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

April 5 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wales said a tortoise was rescued from a wooded area after at least four days on its own in the wild.

RSPCA Cymru said the female Horsefield tortoise was captured by a member of the public in Wrexham four days after it was first spotted wandering alone in the woods.

The animal was taken to an RSPCA specialist facility in Nantwich, where veterinarians said it was being treated for eye inflammation.

Officials said the tortoise was likely a pet that either escaped or was abandoned by its owner. There was no identifying microchip, they said.

"The RSPCA is keen to decipher what happened to this tortoise -- and whether an owner is looking for her," RSPCA animal collection officer Ann Lloyd Williams said. "Posters have been put up locally."