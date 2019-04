April 5 (UPI) -- New York police responded to a subway station where they were called upon to eject a fare-dodging raccoon.

Police responded to the 14th Street/6th Avenue subway station about 2 a.m. Wednesday to remove the surly trash panda spotted wandering around the facility.

Officers caught the raccoon in a garbage can and transferred it to a cage for safe transport.

The raccoon was turned over to New York City Animal Care & Control.