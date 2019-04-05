April 5 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey responded to an unusual call Friday morning to capture a loose goat spotted wandering around a cemetery.

The Ridgewood Police Department said the goat was spotted at Valleau Cemetery at about 8:15 a.m. and officers determined it had likely been abandoned by someone who apparently left it in a box that was found nearby.

"You don't get a goat roaming the cemetery everyday," Lt. Glenn Ender told the New Jersey Record.

Ender said the goat is not believed to have been intended for any ritualistic purposes in the cemetery.

The animal was turned over to Tyco Animal Control.