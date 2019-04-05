April 5 (UPI) -- Police at a Michigan university are warning locals to steer clear of geese after a security camera recorded one of the birds attacking a pedestrian.

Eastern Michigan University police shared a video to Instagram showing a person being chased and attacked by an aggressive goose in an otherwise empty Ypsilanti parking lot.

Police said the geese are nesting in the northwest area of the parking lot, on the north end of the school's campus.

EMU spokesman Geoff Larcom encouraged students and others to give the geese a wide berth.

"The male was the one attacking and the female was the one guarding the eggs," Larcom told Mlive.com. "A few students have tried to take selfies of the geese when they are hissing, but we advise against that."