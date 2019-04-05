April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said they seized a shipment of invasive freshwater stingrays and other fish that arrived at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The Texas Game Wardens said a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspector at the airport examined the shipping crate and discovered the stingrays and boulengerella in bags of water concealed between bunches of newspaper.

The Game Wardens said the intended recipient had planned to transport the invasive fish home to Kansas in their vehicle.

Freshwater stingrays and boulengerella are both on Texas' banned invasive species list. The Kansas resident is facing charges stemming from the case, authorities said.