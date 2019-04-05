April 5 (UPI) -- A Spirit Airlines flight attendant who found a middle school library book left behind on a plane mailed it back to the Pennsylvania school.

Springton Middle School principal Robert Salladino said the Media school received a package this week from a Spirit Airlines flight attendant who found the book after a flight.

The package contained the book, Fast Break by Mike Lupica, along with a note detailing the tome's journey of thousands of miles.

The flight attendant wrote they hoped the student would not be charged a late fee for the book.

Salladino tweeted a photo of the grateful student holding the returned book.

"Imagine her surprise when I pulled the book out from my desk!" the principal tweeted.