Brazilian town captures record for largest decorated Easter egg

April 5 (UPI) -- A nearly 50-foot-tall decoration erected in a Brazilian town has been dubbed the world's largest decorated Easter egg by Guinness World Records.

The local tourism body, Accociacao Visite Pomerode, said the egg was created over the course of about 48 hours for the town's annual Osterfest event, which coincides with Easter.

"Pomerode is a town colonized by German immigrants, who brought the tradition of painting eggshells for Easter," board member Ivan Blumenschein said. "Originally, this was done by cooking eggs with dyeing herbs in the water.

"The artist Silvana Pujol, born in Pomerode, developed her very own style of painting eggshells (from hummingbirds to ostriches), and her work became iconic of eggshell painting -- not only in Pomerode, but in the entire country and even abroad," he said.

The egg is planned to remain on display until May.