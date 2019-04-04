April 4 (UPI) -- A Dominican singer performed for 106 consecutive hours to break a Guinness World Record -- but officials said his attempt was disqualified.

Carlos Silver, who unsuccessfully attempted the same record in 2016, attempted to beat the record of 105 hours of consecutive singing, which was achieved by performer Sunil Waghmare.

Silver's total, which involved more than 5,000 songs, surpassed Waghmare's, but Guinness officials said he failed to follow the rules set in place for the record.

The rules allow singers to take breaks of up to 30 seconds between songs, but video evidence from Silver's attempt shows him taking breaks of up to two minutes.