A python was reunited with its family after escaping from its home and hiding out in a neighbor's cupboard. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

April 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a python found in a shocked resident's cupboard had escaped from a neighbor's home, and was ultimately reunited with its owner.

RSPCA inspector Mariam Adwan said she was called to a Hounslow home where a resident found the snake.

"I collected the python and it was clear that the reptile was most likely an escaped pet from one of the neighbors so I waited in the car park with the python whilst word got around," Adwan said.

"Low and behold, as soon as school had finished, these two young girls came running up to me and the youngest who was just 6-years-old said she had been crying herself to sleep all week whilst the python was missing," she said.

"She was so happy to have her returned that she was in floods of tears. Her mum confirmed this was their escaped pet and I was really pleased to be able to reunite them," Adwan said.

Adwan said the serpent, named Molly, was returned to owner Natalia Wojcik daughter, Klaudia.