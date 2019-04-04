Trending Stories

Goats run loose on California highway
North Carolina couple celebrate 82nd wedding anniversary
Venue's pickleball paddle dubbed world's largest
Japanese woman cuts former world-record hair
New Zealand town celebrates annual Running of the Sheep

Photo Gallery

 
Demonstrators for and against Brexit protest in London

Latest News

LDS Church reverses policy against children of LGBT parents
Hilaria Baldwin expects to have miscarriage: 'The baby isn't growing'
Target raising hourly minimum wage to $13 this year, $15 next
Bears escape from New York wildlife refuge
Red Velvet version of Ellie Goulding's song 'Close to Me' on its way
 
