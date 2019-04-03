April 3 (UPI) -- An Iowa entertainment venue announced its 150-pound pickleball paddle has been certified as the world's largest by Guinness World Records.

Smash Park, a West Des Moines venue featuring drinks, pickleball and other yard games, announced "Big Blue," a replica pickleball paddle measuring 13.6 feet tall and 6.9 feet wide, is now a Guinness World Record holder for the largest pickleball paddle.

The park said it is celebrating the record with a month of food and drink specials, including a 192-ounce Moscow Mule.

The venue said it will also be holding a celebrity pickleball tournament later this month featuring local media figures, business leaders and musicians.